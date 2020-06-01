Equity indices advance on lockdown relaxations, Nifty PSU bank up 7.6 pc

Equity benchmark indices moved up 2.5 per cent on Monday buoyed by the government's relaxation of curbs on most economic activities even though the COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones was extended till June 30.

At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 879 points or 2.71 per cent at 33,304 while the Nifty 50 was 246 points or 2.57 per cent higher at 9,826.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank ticking up by 7.6 per cent, metal by 3.7 per cent, financial service by 3.3 per cent and auto by 3 per cent.