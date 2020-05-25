Animal rescuer pulls out venomous snake from underneath concrete slab in southern India

A venomous snake was rescued by an animal rescuer after it strayed into a neighbourhood in southern India's Andhra Pradesh The incident took place near Vani Sea Foods, a fishing and fish farming company, in Vishakapatnam on May 31.

Visuals showed the snake rescuer using a catcher tool designed to catch the reptiles.

A man is seen lifting up a concrete slab as the rescuer puts the catcher underneath the structure and retrieves the reptile.

The snake is identified as a cobra, a highly venomous snake.

The man gently puts the snake on the ground while controlling the reptile using the catcher.

The snake was later released into a safe habitat.