National Guard Patrols Long Beach Monday After Businesses Damaged, Looted; Multiple People Arrested Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:24s - Published 41 minutes ago National Guard Patrols Long Beach Monday After Businesses Damaged, Looted; Multiple People Arrested A curfew was in effect for Long Beach overnight Sunday after authorities reported that several Long Beach businesses were damaged and multiple people were arrested when peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned to looting and violence. Kara Finnstrom reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this rhv RT @CBSLA: National Guard members were patrolling Long Beach Monday morning after several Long Beach businesses were damaged and multiple pā€¦ 5 minutes ago ActivistBowen National Guard Patrols Long Beach Monday After Businesses Damaged, Loote... https://t.co/2P1d0SYuwt via @YouTube 20 minutes ago CBS Los Angeles National Guard members were patrolling Long Beach Monday morning after several Long Beach businesses were damaged aā€¦ https://t.co/n5eEcTFd3O 22 minutes ago LBPD scanner video of police back up and national guard tanks confirmed to be LA convention center, NOT long beach! #LB #BLMā€¦ https://t.co/GxHkdc6JpA 17 hours ago John @TomiLahren Its taking the Governor too long to have the National Guard in place on roving patrols with tear gas, wā€¦ https://t.co/gjbRZgQOue 3 days ago