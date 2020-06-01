Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Santa Monica Owner Protects His Shop With Guns

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Santa Monica Owner Protects His Shop With Guns

Santa Monica Owner Protects His Shop With Guns

A business owner in Santa Monica Sunday protected his shop from looters by standing outside with guns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WATCH: Looters Break Into Vans Store At Santa Monica Promenade [Video]

WATCH: Looters Break Into Vans Store At Santa Monica Promenade

Watch as multiple looters break into the Vans stores in Santa Monica and emerge with shoes, apparel and skateboards.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:33Published
Protestors and police officers clash in Santa Monica during 'Black Lives Matter' protest [Video]

Protestors and police officers clash in Santa Monica during 'Black Lives Matter' protest

Protestors and police in Downtown, Santa Monica, California clash during the 'Black Lives Matters' protest on Sunday (May 31).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:13Published