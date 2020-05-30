First time in history astronauts enter space station from private spacecraft
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the International Space Station and docked automatically.
It was the first time in human history that a private spacecraft transported astronauts to the station.
Credit to 'NASA'.
