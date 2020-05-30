Global  

First time in history astronauts enter space station from private spacecraft

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the International Space Station and docked automatically.

It was the first time in human history that a private spacecraft transported astronauts to the station.

Credit to 'NASA'.

