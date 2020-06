Protester detonates firework in front of Bakersfield police units during protest Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:53s - Published 2 hours ago Protester detonates firework in front of Bakersfield police units during protest 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT WAS THE BLAST THAT CHANGEDTHE COURSE OF A PEACEFULPROTEST IN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELDOVERNIGHT.NAT POP: FIREWORK BLAST AGAINNAT POP: VIDEO: POLICE RUSHINGCROWD....POLICE CHARGING THE CROWD --AFTER OFFICIALS DETERMINED THEPROTEST UNLAWFUL... AT ONE POINTONE INDIVIDUAL WASSEEN THROWING ROCKS TOWARDSUNITS...NAT POP: THEY DON'T GIVE A DAMN,THEY AREN'T GOING TO,THEY AREN'T GOING TO...BUT BEFORE THE HAVICUNLEASHED... THE PROTEST BEGANWITH PROTESTERS PEACEFULLYDEMONSTRATINGAT MARTIN LUTHER KING PARK INEAST BAKERSFIELD.... THE GROUPWOULD THEN MAKE THEIR WAY TO THEPOLICE STATION... BEFORETHEY MARCHED DOWN MAJORSTREETS... SOME HANGING ONTOMOVING VEHICLES... OTHERSSHOOTINGFIREWORKS INTO THE AIR IN THEMIDDLE OF TRAFFIC... DURINGTHIS TIME... NO POLICE PRESENCEOBSERVED ON THE GROUND...NAT POP: VIDEO OF PROTESTSHORLTY AFTER MIDNIGHT...PROTESTERS AND POLICE WOULDCOME FACE TO FACE FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN FRONT OF POLICEHEADQUARTERS... NAT POP... "ITHINK THEY SHOWED A LOT OFRESTRAINTTONIGHT..BUT THEN.... NAT POP FIRE WORKSBLAST...PROTESTERS WOULD CONTINUE TOMAINTAIN THEIR GROUNDAFTER THE FIRST TIME POLICECHARGED.... BUT WOULD EVENTUALLYDISPERSE...AND THAT'S WHEN A CONFRONTATIONWOULD OCCUR BETWEEN ADRIVER OF A MOVING VEHICLE AND APROTESTER SEEN RUNNINGTOWARDS HIM..NAT POP: POLICE TACKLING ANDDETAINING PEOPLETENSION SO HIGH... ONE UNITDRAWING HIS WEAPON ON THEMEDIA... NAT POP: BACK UP,POINTING GUN AT ME...MULTIPLE PEOPLE WERE SEEN BEINGDETAINED BY POLICE.... ANDONCE AGAIN... THE STREETS OFBAKERSFIELD CLEARED IN THE THIRDDAY OF PROTESTING FOR GEORGEFLOYD...THE THIRD DAY OF PROTESTS ON THESTREETS OF BAKERSFIELD





