Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality

Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality January, 1958 The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the nation's first pro-gay publication, ONE: The Homosexual Magazine, after the U.S. Post Office refused to deliver it.

June 28, 1969 Patrons and sympathizers rioted against police after they raided The Stonewall Inn, a New York City gay bar.

Several days of demonstrations followed and it is regarded as the first major protest in favor of equal rights for the LGBTQ community.

October, 2009 President Obama signs the act into law, named after two men murdered in hate crimes.

The law expanded legislation to include crimes motivated by actual or perceived gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability as hate crimes.

June 26, 2015 The Supreme Court declares same-sex marriage as a Constitutional right nationwide.

All states must allow Americans to marry who they love, regardless of gender.