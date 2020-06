Retailers Stand Up for George Floyd as They Lock Down Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:46s - Published 2 hours ago Retailers Stand Up for George Floyd as They Lock Down Apple and Target are among the retailers both standing up in support of those protesting the killing of George Floyd and shutting down amid violence and looting. 0

Target, Walmart, CVS Close Stores Amid George Floyd Protests Many retailers including Target, Walmart and CVS announced temporary store closures in various...

RTTNews - Published 2 hours ago





