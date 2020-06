Cabinet announces Rs 10,000 loan for 50 lakh hawkers Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published 3 hours ago Cabinet announces Rs 10,000 loan for 50 lakh hawkers Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 01, announced that the Central Government will give a loan of Rs 10,000 to around 50 lakh hawkers in the view of coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this