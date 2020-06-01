Global  

Brandon Presley On HR 7022

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Internet in rural mississippi more in the last few months than the coronavirus... but that could soon change... this morning - public service commissioner brandon presley joins us live to tell us more about a new bill that could help you.

Good morning commissioner....j oining us this morning... questions you've been a huge advocate for broadband service and connectivity in mississippi for years... what does this new bill mean for us?

You've said this bill has the support of not only you and representatives trent kelly and bennie thompson - but now you're asking for the support of congressmen and senators hyde-smith and wicker... if this bill does pass - when could we see the benefits?

What does mississippi need to do if they choose to support this bill?

Thank you for taking some time out of your schedule to meet with us today.

We look forward to seeing what emerges in the days and weeks to come and look forward to talking to you soon.

Thanks again commissioner.




