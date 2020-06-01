Unlock 1.0: Not allowing inter-state transport, says Goa CM

MHA had issued guidelines for unlock 1.0, several relaxations are being given by the Centre.

However, the Centre has asked the state government to take decision according to the situation of their respective states.

While speaking on the relaxations being given in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant on June 01 said that all relaxations that have been allowed by the Central government will be allowed in Goa.

He further added, "Other decisions regarding the relaxations will be taken in a Cabinet meeting later today.

We are not allowing inter-state transport".