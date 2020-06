Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debts for stressed MSMEs Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published 1 hour ago Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debts for stressed MSMEs Union Cabinet on June 01 approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debts for stressed Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "This will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs," said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. 0

