Op Samudra Setu: Indian Envoy to Sri Lanka thanks GOI for repatriation of stranded Indians

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Op Samudra Setu: Indian Envoy to Sri Lanka thanks GOI for repatriation of stranded Indians

INS Jalashwa to bring back stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking about the evacuation, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay said, "INS Jalashwa will be taking back about 700 Indians to their homes that were stranded here due to COVID-19.

This is not the first voyage of this ship, it has been on sea for continuous stretch of time.

We thank Indian Navy for its service".

He also thanked the Government of India, Tamil Nadu Government and Sri Lankan Government for making the repatriation process successful.

He said, "We also thank the Government of India, Tamil Nadu Govt and various ministries who have worked tirelessly to make this possible and of course Sri Lankan Government".

