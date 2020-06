Houston Police Chief Wants George Floyd’s Body to be Given Something Usually Reserved for Fallen Officers Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 hour ago Houston Police Chief Wants George Floyd’s Body to be Given Something Usually Reserved for Fallen Officers As protests over the death of George Floyd continue in cities and towns around the country, the Houston Police Department wants to stand in solidarity with Floyd’s family, saying it would provide a police escort for his body when he is laid to rest in Houston. 0

