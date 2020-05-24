Global  

National Guard deployed as Minneapolis police fire tear gas at protesters

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:54s - Published
The National Guard was deployed on Minneapolis' I35W bridge to aid local police in containing protesters.

The footage captured on May 31 shows a lineup of police officers discharging tears gas and flash grenades.

A subsequent clip shows soldiers from the National Guard exiting metro buses at the same location where a large truck drove into protesters.

The filmer explained: "Police fired off aerial tear gas and flash-bang at crowd overlooking the I35W bridge after a semi ploughed through a crowd of protestors.

"People cleared off soon after."

