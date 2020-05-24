National Guard deployed as Minneapolis police fire tear gas at protesters

The National Guard was deployed on Minneapolis' I35W bridge to aid local police in containing protesters.
The footage captured on May 31 shows a lineup of police officers discharging tears gas and flash grenades.
A subsequent clip shows soldiers from the National Guard exiting metro buses at the same location where a large truck drove into protesters.
The filmer explained: "Police fired off aerial tear gas and flash-bang at crowd overlooking the I35W bridge after a semi ploughed through a crowd of protestors.
"People cleared off soon after."