Driver plows through crowd of protesters on I-244

THE MAYOR CALLED THEPROTESTS MOVING.THREE PEOPLE ARE RECOVERINGTHIS MORNING AFTER BEING HITBY A TRUCK ON A TULSAHIGHWAY DURING LAST NIGHT'SBLACK LIVES MATTER RALLY.IT'S ONE OF DOZENS THAT HAVESPRUNG UP ACROSS THENATION..

TO PROTEST THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S GITZELPUENTE IS LIVE NEARINTERSTATE 244 AND DETROITAVENUE TO BREAK IT DOWN FORUS.

GITZEL?WITNESSES DESCRIBED THETERRIFYING INCIDENT AS ATRUCK PLOWED INTO A CROWD OFPROTESTORS ON I- 244.

IT HADBEEN JUST MINUTES SINCE THEDEMONSTRATORS BLOCKED OFFTHE INTERSTATE FOR THERALLY.CELLPHONE VIDEO BY ONE OFTHE PROTESTORS CAPTURED THESCARY INCIDENT THAT HAPPENEDAROUND 6:30 LAST NIGHT.YOU CAN SEE A RED TRUCKCARRYING A TRAILER BEHINDBARRELING THROUGHTHE CROWD.

WITNESSES SAY THESAW A MAN EVEN JUMP OFF THEINTERSTATE TO GET AWAY FROMTHE TRUCK.

TWO PEOPLE HAD TOBE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL..WHILE A THIRD VICTIM SAYSHE'S LUCKY HE GOT AWAY WITHMINOR INJURIES.SOT= (Scott Taylor/ Hit bytrailer) "Thankfully I onlygot my leg a little bitinjured and my arms here, Imean my hands here.

But Ididn't get as bad as otherpeople."THE OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROLSAYS PROTESTORS SURROUNDEDTHE TRUCK RIGHT AFTER THEINCIDENT..

AND OUT OF FEAR..THE DRIVER TRIED TO RUNAWAY.

OFFICIALS TOOK HIM INFOR QUESTIONING.AT THIS TIME..

NO CHARGESHAVE BEEN FILED..

AND HISNAME HASN'T BEEN RELEASED.WE'LL CONTINUE TO WORK TOGET ANSWERS.

ON SATURDAY..

PEOPLE MARCHED