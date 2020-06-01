Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleanup underway at historic Metro Courthouse

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Cleanup underway at historic Metro Courthouse

Cleanup underway at historic Metro Courthouse

The Nashville Metropolitan Courthouse, a once significant spot for the civil rights movement, was defaced by spray paint on Saturday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

THE ORGANIZERS OF THE PEACEFULPART OF YESTERDAY'SDEMONSTRATION.LET'S BEGIN WITH NEWS 5ALEXANDER KOEHN AT THECOURTHOUSE.WE HAVE SEEN THE DAMAGE THEREAND THERE IS A LOT TO TAKE IN.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

secretlybatcat

The Batcat RT @NC5_EmilyLuxen: This is what the inside of the Historic Metro Courthouse looks like now. Most of the damage is on the first floor but t… 13 hours ago

NC5_EmilyLuxen

Emily Luxen This is what the inside of the Historic Metro Courthouse looks like now. Most of the damage is on the first floor b… https://t.co/1WqeBUBKdm 23 hours ago