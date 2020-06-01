Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Silence right now is more damaging': Lorde voices her support for Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:03s - Published
'Silence right now is more damaging': Lorde voices her support for Black Lives Matter

'Silence right now is more damaging': Lorde voices her support for Black Lives Matter

Lorde has addressed the protests against racism following the death of George Floyd and admitted it's "more damaging" to be silent on the issue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lorde Slams 'Systemic Brutality By Police' as Racist

Lorde is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests across the world against police...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Adam Lambert fires back at critics over his support of Black Lives Matter [Video]

Adam Lambert fires back at critics over his support of Black Lives Matter

Adam Lambert has urged his right wing critics to stop following him on instagram, after they took aim at the Queen singer for his support of the US Black Lives Matter protests.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation [Video]

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation

The stars did not join the protests that took place in cities across the US, but showed their support with this substantial cash injection.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published