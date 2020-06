Chromebook virtual drive starts today Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:29s - Published 55 minutes ago Chromebook virtual drive starts today There is an urgent push to get Chromebooks into the hands of CCSD students. The quarantine situation is not going away anytime soon, which means distance learning will continue to be a part of normal life. 13 Action News is teaming up with nonprofits to get laptops and Chromebooks into the hands of students who have no access to distance learning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DISTANCE LEARNING IS NOT GOINGAWAY ANYTIME SOON, AND THATMEANS THOUSANDS OF KIDS IN THEVALLEY ARE AT RISK OF FALLINGBEHIND SIMPLY BECAUSE THEYDON'T HAVE ACCESS TOTECHNOLOGY.THIS MORNING, 13 ACTION NEWS ISKICKING OFF OUR TWO WEEKCHROMEBOOK VIRTUAL DRIVE ASPART OF OUR 13 CONNECTS SUPERSUMMER RISE COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN.WE ARE WORKING WITH THE NONPROFIT GROUP THE PUBLICEDUCATION FOUNDATION, C-C-S-DAND THE DISTANCE LEARNING TASKFORCE IN ASKING FOR DONATIONSFROM THE COMMUNITY TO HELP OURCHILDREN SUCCEED.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR TODDQUINONES INTERVIEWED THEPRESIDENT OF THE FOUNDATION WHOIS TRYING TO GET PEOPLE IN THEVALLEY TO HELP PROVIDE 72THOUSAND CHROMEBOOKS."THIS WHOLE PANDEMIC HAS SHOWNWHAT A DIGITAL DIVIDE THERE ISBETWEEN STUDENTS HAVE ACCESS TOTHE DEVICES IN THE INTERNET ANDTHOSE WHO DON'T IT'S SOMETHINGTHAT TRULY AFFECTS OUR KIDS ANDTHE POSSIBILITIES OF THE FUTURE37 TQ 122 HOW MUCH CAN ASTUDENT BE LEFT BEHIND WHODOESN'T HAVE ACCESS TOSOMETHING AS IMPORTANT AS ACHROMEBOOK 128 KS 142 AND THENTHERE'S SOMETHING CALLED THECOVID SLIDE IN THERE BEEN SOMESTUDIES THAT HAVE SHOWN THATSOME STUDENTS MAY BE BEHIND BYAS MUCH AS A YEAR SIMPLYBECAUSE OF LOSING THIS TIMEDURING COVID BECAUSE THIS BLOCKA TIME AND IT'S ALSO THE SUMMERAND WE'RE NOT QUITE SURE WHAT'SGONNA HAPPEN IN THE FALL 2:00TQ 45 RIGHT NOW THERE IS THATIMMEDIATE NEED BUT THERE'S ALSOLOOKING AHEAD IN THE FUTURE ANDIT'S HARD TO FORESEE SYSTEM ASCHOOL SYSTEM WITHOUT SOMEELEMENT SOME ELEMENT OF SOCIALDISTANCING BEING INCORPORATED57 KS 104 THE CONVERSATION ISDO WE HAVE SOME SORT OF HYBRIDLEARNING THAT GREAT SOME THATWOULD CREATE SOME IN CLASSROOMLEARNING AS WELL AS DIGITALLEARNING TO ACCOMMODATE FORSOCIAL DISTANCING AND WE JUSTDON'T KNOW AT THIS POINT BUTIT'S A REAL POSSIBILITY BEINGDISCUSSED HERE IN NEVADA 120 TQ405 IT IS A MONUMENTAL EFFORTRIGHT NOW TAKING PLACE BUT ITIS SO SUCH A VITAL EFFORT THATWE NEED TO MAKE HAPPEN IN OURCOMMUNITY 4:16 KS 416ABSOLUTELY I THINK THIS ISGOING TO ABSOLUTELY GOING TODEFINE THIS GENERATION OFSTUDENTS WHO ARE IN SCHOOLRIGHT NOWTHE COST OF EACH CHROMEBOOKINCLUDING THE NECESSARYSOFTWARE IS AROUND$300.IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP OUTAND BE A PART OF OUR CAMPAIGNTO RAISE MONEY YOU CAN LOG ONTO OUR WEBSITE AT K-T-N-V-DOT-COM-SLASH-SUMMER RISE.OUR 13 CONNECTS SUPER SUMMERRISE COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN ISSPONSORED BY SUBARU OF LASVEGAS AND AMERICA FIRST CREDITUNION.TEMPERATURES START IN THE 70STHIS MORNING.





