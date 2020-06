CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 hours ago CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To Coronavirus Children's Hospital Los Angeles Friday announced two additional cases of a new inflammatory condition that could be linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children to six. Katie Johnston reports. 0

