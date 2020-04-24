Bishop urges people to protest peacfully

Bishop Lucia of the Syracuse Diocese is calling on protesters to end the stop damaging local property and businesses.

Bishop of the roman catholicdioy of syracuse and across our nation.

Several businesses in the syracuse area over the weekend were damaged by protestors.

Enough damage was done to force the mayor todeclal emergency".

In a statement... bishop douglas lucia says "sadness at an unconscionable act that took the life ofyoung a despite the valiant attempt of other citizens to intervene.

The time to act is now!

As wcelf pentecost, let us pray that the lord's law of love will not be something we have just memorized.

Rather, may it be written on our hearts and in our daily actions.

Lucia asks that out of respect for one another... that no morepropertyn syracuse or ononga county bedamo work peacefully together to support one another and put an end to injustice and racism.

Utica's protest was