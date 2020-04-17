Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 187.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 3.9%.

Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp, trading down 2.7%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 6.2% on the day.