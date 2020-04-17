Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, ZM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, ZM

Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 187.7% gain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 187.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 3.9%.

Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp, trading down 2.7%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 6.2% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, EXPE [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, EXPE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.8%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 28.5%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:06Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, GILD [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, GILD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 28.1%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published