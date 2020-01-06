louisville shooting, beshear 6.1.20 Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 22 minutes ago louisville shooting, beshear 6.1.20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ... c1 3 and this morning relearning at least one person is dead after an incident in volvo early this ... morning ... according to abc affiliate whas ... police and national guard soldiers were sent to dino's food mart on 26 and broadway just after midnight ... how breakable large crowd as they began clearing ... someone in the crowd ... darted shooting ... global metro police and nationa guard ... soldiers returned fire at some point a man was shot and killed ... whas reports police say they ar interviewing ... several persons of interest and looking at video from the end ... they have not released the name of the victim or any potential ... suspects gov. Bashir issuing a statement this morning saying





Related news from verified sources Kentucky gov. announces investigation into Louisville police, National Guard fatally shooting man Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state police will conduct an investigation into a fatal shooting by...

