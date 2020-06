Almost 800 police dispersals on Saturday as Sturgeon warns lockdown breakers

Police issued almost 800 dispersal notices on Saturday for lockdown breaches, Nicola Sturgeon revealed, as she warned new laws will be passed if the public continues to contravene the rules.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said that over the weekend – which saw sunny weather and high temperatures – it was clear that not everyone stuck to the rules.