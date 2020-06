Italian Flag Colors Shine Onto Rome’s Historic Colosseum on Night Before Reopening Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 hour ago Italian Flag Colors Shine Onto Rome’s Historic Colosseum on Night Before Reopening On the eve of reopening after three months of lockdown, Rome’s famed coliseum was lit up in the colors of the Italian flag. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this