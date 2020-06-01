Celebrating Dairy Month in America’s Dairyland!

June is National Dairy Month!

And that means acknowledging all the hardworking farmers in Wisconsin who bring food from the farm to our tables at home.

Lloyd Holterman with Rosy-Lane Holsteins joins us to share the history and sustainability of their dairy farm in Watertown, Wisconsin.

He also discusses the future of dairying in Wisconsin and what it means for their own farm.

To learn more, you can visit RosyLane.Weebly.com.

Enjoy nutritious, delicious dairy products from Wisconsin produced by farmers who care.

And, support all Wisconsin farmers who produce agricultural products – meat, veggies, and more!