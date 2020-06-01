Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that hair salons, shops can open in the national capital, as per the Centre's guidelines.

The Delhi govt has however sealed borders with neighbouring states for a week and sought people's opinion on whether people from neighbouring states should also be given access to Delhi's Covid hospitals.

In Focus this evening, Hindustan Times Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks to Dr. Lalit Kant and Dr. Jugal Kishore on what lies ahead in Delhi's battle against Covid.