Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 18:37s - Published
Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid?

Delhi Unlocks: What next in the capital's battle against Covid?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that hair salons, shops can open in the national capital, as per the Centre's guidelines.

The Delhi govt has however sealed borders with neighbouring states for a week and sought people's opinion on whether people from neighbouring states should also be given access to Delhi's Covid hospitals.

In Focus this evening, Hindustan Times Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks to Dr. Lalit Kant and Dr. Jugal Kishore on what lies ahead in Delhi's battle against Covid.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

htTweets

Hindustan Times Delhi Unlocks: What's next in the capital's fight against Covid? @prasadaditi speaks to experts https://t.co/8xyTHXeYax 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Commuters upset over Delhi govt's decision of sealing borders [Video]

Commuters upset over Delhi govt's decision of sealing borders

Long queues of vehicles were seen after the national capital on June 01 sealed its borders for a week amid increasing COVID-19 cases. Commuters are upset with the decision of Delhi government. People..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
'Was stuck for over 2 months': Delhi migrant finally heads home after non-AC trains resume [Video]

'Was stuck for over 2 months': Delhi migrant finally heads home after non-AC trains resume

Several passengers were seen at Old Delhi Railway Station in the national capital on June 01 amid Unlock 1 of coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Railways has started operations of 200 non-AC passenger..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:53Published