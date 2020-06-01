Global  

Arizona under weeklong curfew amid protests

Arizona under weeklong curfew amid protests

Arizona under weeklong curfew amid protests

Police say more than 200 people were arrested in Phoenix overnight for curfew, rioting crimes.

Ducey imposes weeklong curfew after protests, Scottsdale mall looting

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide curfew starting Sunday evening and expanded National Guard...
