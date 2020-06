Dow Analyst Moves: V Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published 18 minutes ago Dow Analyst Moves: V The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa is the #4 analyst pick. Visa is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #47 spot out of 500. 0

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa is the #4 analyst pick. Visa is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #47 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Visa is showing a gain of 3.4%.





