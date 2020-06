Arlene Foster: People shielding in Northern Ireland to be allowed outside from June 8 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published 17 minutes ago Arlene Foster: People shielding in Northern Ireland to be allowed outside from June 8 Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said from Monday June 8 those who are shielding will be able to spend time outside with people from their own household or one person from another household while observing social distancing. She warned Covid-19 still posed a threat. 0

