Daily Dividend Report: ARE,OXY,DCI,THG,IBKC

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share for the second quarter of 2020.

The common stock dividend for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, of $4.12 per common share represents an increase of 25 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended June 30, 2019.

Occidental Petroleum said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on July 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

This is an update to the company's previously announced dividend policy change from March 10, 2020, which reduced the quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share.

Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 64 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 26, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.

The Board of Directors of IBERIABANK announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share.

The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020.

This quarterly dividend level equates to an annualized dividend rate of $1.88 per common share.

Based on the closing common stock price on May 29, 2020 of $42.41 per common share, the indicated dividend yield on the Company's common stock would be 4.4%.