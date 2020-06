Commuters upset over Delhi govt's decision of sealing borders

Long queues of vehicles were seen after the national capital on June 01 sealed its borders for a week amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

Commuters are upset with the decision of Delhi government.

People rendering essential services and holding government approved e-passes will be allowed to cross the borders.

The orders to seal the borders came hours after Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders.