Cyclone Nisarga: 21 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, informs SN Pradhan

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that they are fully prepared, and 21 NDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat and 10 teams are on standby.

Central government and both state governments are working together, he added.

The cyclone is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 03.