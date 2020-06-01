Parts Of Fort Lauderdale Clean Up After Rally For Change Ends In Unrest, Vandalism & State Of Emergency
The streets of Fort Lauderdale are quiet Monday following an evening of unrest that sparked a local state of emergency and county-wide curfew.
Fort Lauderdale Protest Ends In Unrest & VandalismCBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the aftermath of Sunday's protest.
Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Relieved Of Duty After Video Shows Him Pushing ProtesterCBS4's Joan Murray the officer has been identified as Steven Pohorence, whose actions will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before an internal investigation is conducted.