second season sees everyday athletes squaring off for a chance to hit the titan

The coronavirus.... "the titan games" from dwayne 'the rock' johnson has stepped into the fray.... mark barger has details.... nats "this could come down to a split second" when the titan games taped in february....the plan was for it to air next winter... nats but the coronavirus changed lots of plans.

Nats "i cannot believe it!"

(sot alex "goldenboy" mendez / "the titan games" :14-21) "i had a gut feeling.

I was like man, something tells me, i think this show's going to be coming out a lot sooner than i think i lot of us think here."

Sure enough, the competition series was pressed into duty in a competition starved environment.

(sot cari champion / "the titan games" :27-34) "it takes you away from what you're dealing with.

It puts you in a moment, however brief it may be, in a moment where you can have a much needed distraction."

Nats the show's second season sees every day athletes squaring off.... for the chance to hit the titan course against pro athletes, including former nfl lineman joe thomas.

Nats "all right, this is it, let's see" (sot mark barger / reporting :49-52) how does that stoke the fires for the contestants, going up against these big name pro athletes?

(sot dwayne "the rock" johnson "the titan games" :53-1:02) "they love it!

They come on, and when this clicks, for them, psychologically, this is my opportunity, to go against the best in the world, they shine!

It's really spectacular."

In fact, two time olympic boxing gold medalist claressa shields came up short in her first duel on the course last week.

Nats "mount olympus has the champ on the ropes" (sot claressa shields / "the titan games" 1:13-1:18) "you gotta be great at a number of things to even finish this course."

And former nfl wide receiver victor cruz only expected about a "6" in terms o difficulty.

(sot victor cruz / "the titan games" 1:24-1:29) "when i got there and they walked me through the obstacle course, it shot up to about an 11 out