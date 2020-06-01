Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Searching For Brian Bartels, Who Is Accused Of Inciting Violence At Peaceful Pittsburgh Protests

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Police Searching For Brian Bartels, Who Is Accused Of Inciting Violence At Peaceful Pittsburgh Protests

Police Searching For Brian Bartels, Who Is Accused Of Inciting Violence At Peaceful Pittsburgh Protests

Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man they say incited the violence that erupted during Saturday's protests; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carmendelrey24

maria del carmen rey - #Bolsonaro2022🙋🇧🇷 RT @ivy_rosa: Police Searching For Man Accused Of Starting Saturday's Riot | Video shows 20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels breaking the wind… 7 minutes ago

ivy_rosa

Ivy Rosa ن Police Searching For Man Accused Of Starting Saturday's Riot | Video shows 20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels breakin… https://t.co/mcq62VIcu7 10 minutes ago

HeatherMaebee

Heather Mae RT @stillgray: Pittsburgh police is searching for 20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels of Shaler, accused of inciting a riot in downtown Pittsb… 35 minutes ago

lulubellehen

LatinLulu🇺🇸 RT @LindsayWardTV: HAPPENING NOW— Police are searching for Brian Bartels. They say he incited violence downtown. We went to his house in Al… 44 minutes ago

derekmenard73

BigBrotherOnion🇺🇸 RT @KDKARadio: WANTED: Police say 20-year-old Brian Bartels is the man who started the violence in Pittsburgh on Saturday. https://t.co/3Sg… 2 hours ago

LindsayWardTV

Lindsay Ward HAPPENING NOW— Police are searching for Brian Bartels. They say he incited violence downtown. We went to his house… https://t.co/2Or9UTDU5v 2 hours ago

ArmyIWGFW

Infowars Army GFW "Pittsburgh Police are searching for 20-year-old Brian Bartels for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh Police… https://t.co/kXQYgmSm9g 2 hours ago

AngelaLynn2017

Angela Lynn THANK YOU BADLANDS Brian Bartels was the white man filmed destroying a police car at Saturday's #pittsburghprotest. He left behind a b… https://t.co/rpRdgg8hQW 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on [Video]

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on Since video emerged last week of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police, peaceful protests across the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
City Of Pittsburgh Extends Curfew For Another Night Following Protests And Riots [Video]

City Of Pittsburgh Extends Curfew For Another Night Following Protests And Riots

Pittsburgh city leaders have extended the curfew for another night. It goes into effect at 8:30 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published