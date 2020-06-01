Police Searching For Brian Bartels, Who Is Accused Of Inciting Violence At Peaceful Pittsburgh Protests
Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man they say incited the violence that erupted during Saturday's protests; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
maria del carmen rey - #Bolsonaro2022🙋🇧🇷 RT @ivy_rosa: Police Searching For Man Accused Of Starting Saturday's Riot | Video shows 20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels breaking the wind… 7 minutes ago
Ivy Rosa ن Police Searching For Man Accused Of Starting Saturday's Riot | Video shows 20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels breakin… https://t.co/mcq62VIcu7 10 minutes ago
Heather Mae RT @stillgray: Pittsburgh police is searching for 20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels of Shaler, accused of inciting a riot in downtown Pittsb… 35 minutes ago
LatinLulu🇺🇸 RT @LindsayWardTV: HAPPENING NOW— Police are searching for Brian Bartels. They say he incited violence downtown. We went to his house in Al… 44 minutes ago
BigBrotherOnion🇺🇸 RT @KDKARadio: WANTED: Police say 20-year-old Brian Bartels is the man who started the violence in Pittsburgh on Saturday. https://t.co/3Sg… 2 hours ago
Lindsay Ward HAPPENING NOW— Police are searching for Brian Bartels. They say he incited violence downtown. We went to his house… https://t.co/2Or9UTDU5v 2 hours ago
Infowars Army GFW "Pittsburgh Police are searching for 20-year-old Brian Bartels for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh Police… https://t.co/kXQYgmSm9g 2 hours ago
Angela Lynn THANK YOU BADLANDS Brian Bartels was the white man filmed destroying a police car at Saturday's #pittsburghprotest. He left behind a b… https://t.co/rpRdgg8hQW 3 hours ago
Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage onOver 4,000 Protesters
Have Been Arrested Nationwide
as Demonstrations Rage on Since video emerged last week of
George Floyd dying at the hands
of Minneapolis police, peaceful protests across the..
City Of Pittsburgh Extends Curfew For Another Night Following Protests And RiotsPittsburgh city leaders have extended the curfew for another night. It goes into effect at 8:30 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.