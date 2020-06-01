Police Searching For Brian Bartels, Who Is Accused Of Inciting Violence At Peaceful Pittsburgh Protests

Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man they say incited the violence that erupted during Saturday's protests; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Angela Lynn THANK YOU BADLANDS Brian Bartels was the white man filmed destroying a police car at Saturday's #pittsburghprotest . He left behind a b… https://t.co/rpRdgg8hQW 3 hours ago

Infowars Army GFW "Pittsburgh Police are searching for 20-year-old Brian Bartels for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh Police… https://t.co/kXQYgmSm9g 2 hours ago

Lindsay Ward HAPPENING NOW— Police are searching for Brian Bartels. They say he incited violence downtown. We went to his house… https://t.co/2Or9UTDU5v 2 hours ago

BigBrotherOnion🇺🇸 RT @KDKARadio : WANTED: Police say 20-year-old Brian Bartels is the man who started the violence in Pittsburgh on Saturday. https://t.co/3Sg… 2 hours ago

LatinLulu🇺🇸 RT @LindsayWardTV : HAPPENING NOW— Police are searching for Brian Bartels. They say he incited violence downtown. We went to his house in Al… 44 minutes ago