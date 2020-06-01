WBZ News Update For June 1, 2020

al ! 🏳️‍🌈 #BLM RT @PLDHnet: The next news update for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion will arrive tomorrow, June 2nd, at 6AM PT! https:/… 10 seconds ago

𝐿𝒾𝓁𝓁𝓎 ❤️I need Ace's new SSR❤️ RT @SerebiiNet: Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Sword & Shield Isle of Armor news is to be revealed tomorrow, June 2nd, at 13:00 UTC. Deta… 14 seconds ago

Sandra Broneske RT @LBRUT: [NEWS] A free virtual public information event for EU citizens living in the borough will be held by @CA_RMD online on the 16 Ju… 2 minutes ago

Nate Zabinski RT @wizards_magic: Today's updated to the Banned & Restricted list features changes to Standard, Historic, and the Companion mechanic. Read… 2 minutes ago

River Heights Chamber, community and business news you don't want to miss - all here in the River Heights Chamber Weekly Update -… https://t.co/G3XAOtqqq0 3 minutes ago

robert jpb RT @TorontoStar: Watch #LIVE: Ontario premier Doug Ford provides update on COVID-19. https://t.co/GSOtwOMAgy 4 minutes ago