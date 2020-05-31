Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization President Donald Trump made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter.

Donald Trump, Twitter Antifa is short for anti-fascist.

The term is used broadly for far-left leaning individuals, who have taken radical and militant action.

By all reports, Antifa does not have any sort of central leadership.

CNN describes the group as "amorphous." Legal experts were quick to point out that Trump does not have legal authority to designate any domestic groups as a terrorist organization.

Hina Shamsi, ACLU, via CNN Government officials have called Trump's proposed action unconstitutional.

Trump's tweet comes in the midst of several nights of nation-wide protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Federal law enforcement officials have stated that much of the destruction caused during the protests has been incited by several groups from both the far-left and far-right.