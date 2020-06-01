NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response

NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response On Saturday, the NFL commissioner issued a statement addressing the recent deaths of George Floyd and two other African Americans, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Roger Goodell, via statment Roger Goodell, via statment Goodell's statement was met with much criticism since the NFL didn't support Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality in 2016.

Director Ava DuVernay, via Twitter Writer Michael Shawn-Dugar, via Twitter Writer Don Winslow, via Twitter The NFL issued a statement in response to the criticism on Sunday.

NFL, via statement NFL, via statement