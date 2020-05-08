PM Modi attends SPIC MACAY's virtual event Anubhav series

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inauguration of SPIC MACAY's Anubhav series on June 01.

"130 crore Indians started their fight against COVID-19 with clapping and clanging of utensils and energized entire nation.

When 130 crore people come together for a cause, this 'sangh' creates 'sangeet'," said PM Modi.

"Jab 130 crore log, ek bhavana se sath aatey hain, ek sang judte hain to ye sang hi sangeet ban jata hai."School and college students from all over the country or world came together for the cultural week-long exercise.

This is the first time SPIC MACAY's Anubhav event taking place online.