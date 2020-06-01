10,000 Masks (5-31-20)

Welcome back... throughout the coronavirus pandemic... there's been an outpouring of support among communities across the country and world... kq2's chris roush shows us how a group in maryville have made a nationwide effort to help others acquire facemasks... <<(nat sound)this mask making venture started off as a way to help people in the maryville community...(sot, holly cronk)but it quickly became bigger than northwest missouri...(nat sound)the initial goal of maybe 1,000 masks...quickly 10,000 masks this past week...(sot, holly cronk)throughout the last eight weeks...this group... continues to provide to those who need a masks...and don't have any other way to obtain one...(sot)it's been volunteer and donation driven...because it's about helping one another...showing compassion for others...and whether it's a mask for someone in maryville...or for someone it's all about showing support... (sot)>> every mask the group makes is donated for free... and several organizations and individuals have donated items and even $7,000 to help out in the