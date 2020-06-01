This TikTok user looks more like John Krasinski than John Krasinski does Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 week ago This TikTok user looks more like John Krasinski than John Krasinski does Doppelgängers are a crazy thing.Somewhere, somehow, most of us have eerily similar lookalikes, even if we don’t realize it.Given that there are more than 7.5 billion people on Earth, finding your doppelgängercan prove difficult.For TikTok user Eric Schultz, it was very easy, since his doppelgänger is “The Office” star John Krasinski.Schultz’s resemblance to Krasinski is hard to deny, which is why at this point, the TikTok user is embracing his celebrity lookalike.Schultz even made a video mimicking some of the mannerisms of Jim Halpert, Krasinski’scharacter from “The Office” .Identity theft is not a joke, Eric 0

