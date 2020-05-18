Global  

Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: CFR, FIF

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Cullen/Frost Bankers's Director, Samuel G.

Dawson, made a $99,857 purchase of CFR, buying 1,306 shares at a cost of $76.46 a piece.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, James Murchie bought $71,522 worth of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, buying 6,500 shares at a cost of $11.00 each.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.




