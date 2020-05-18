Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: CFR, FIF Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published 14 hours ago Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: CFR, FIF Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Cullen/Frost Bankers's Director, Samuel G. Dawson, made a $99,857 purchase of CFR, buying 1,306 shares at a cost of $76.46 a piece. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. And on Wednesday, James Murchie bought $71,522 worth of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, buying 6,500 shares at a cost of $11.00 each. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: ZION, VCTR



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: NLY, FTV



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago