Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors

Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors

Police officers prompt cheers as they kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in Spokane, Washington State.

Thousands marched in Spokane on Sunday (May 31) to protest George Floyd’s death.

The filmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Newsflare: "We marched to the courthouse and took a knee, we asked the police to do the same.

"At first they refused, but then they heard our voices and pleas and took the knee out of respect.

"The violence that followed did nothing but destroy the hours of work the peaceful protestors had done.

We can and will make a change, the violence must stop."

