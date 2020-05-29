Global  

Kylie Jenner is apparently *not* a billionaire, after all

Kylie Jenner is apparently *not* a billionaire, after all

Kylie Jenner is apparently *not* a billionaire, after all

A massive rift in the Kardashian-Jenner universe has appeared.On May 29, Forbes published an article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies—and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire".It accuses the youngest Jenner child of inflating in personal wealth and forging her tax returns.The magazine alleged the Jenners “likely forged” legal documents .and said Kylie Cosmetics is “significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe” .Jenner immediately issued a fiery response on Twitter denying the allegations, but hasn’t commented beyond that.According to The Sun, this has caused tension among the entire family.“Kris—who reportedly gets ten percent of Kylie’s deals–is in panic mode,” a source told the site.Other members of the family haven’t weighed in yet, but any drama involving the iconic “momager” is sure to have the sisters taking sides

