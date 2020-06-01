Global
Facebook Employees Hold 'Virtual Walkout' Over Trump’s Posts
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Facebook Employees Hold 'Virtual Walkout' Over Trump’s Posts
Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:50s - Published
58 minutes ago
Dozens of Facebook employees reportedly held a “virtual walkout” on Monday.
Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout to Protest Trump Posts
While Twitter started labeling some of the president’s inflammatory posts, Facebook’s chief...
NYTimes.com - Published
3 hours ago
