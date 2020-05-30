Washington protesters tackle man ripping up sidewalk with a hammer
At the Washington, DC, protest on Sunday, demonstrators tackled a white man who was destroying a sidewalk with a hammer and turned him over to police.
The masked suspect presumably planned to use the bricks to provoke the police or destroy property.
George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across USUS cities across the country erupted for another night of violent protests Friday night. Reuters reports flared demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd by policeman Derek..