Washington protesters tackle man ripping up sidewalk with a hammer

At the Washington, DC, protest on Sunday, demonstrators tackled a white man who was destroying a sidewalk with a hammer and turned him over to police.

The masked suspect presumably planned to use the bricks to provoke the police or destroy property.

