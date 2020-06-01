Mayor Walsh: 'We Wanted A Balanced Approach' To Protests
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the riots after the protests were larger than anticipated.
Mayor Walsh: 'People Are Tired, People Are Fed Up'Mayor Marty Walsh asked protesters to help keep Boston safe by respecting its residents.
Boston Mayor Walsh: 'Vast Majority' Of Protesters Were PeacefulBoston Mayor Marty Walsh said he did not want the violence to take away from the message of the peaceful protesters.