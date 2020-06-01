Michael Jordan ‘Pained’ and ‘Angry’ Over George Floyd’s Murder

Michael Jordan recently released a statement regarding the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota and the subsequent protests across the country.

In his statement, Jordan said he was “deeply saddened” and “plain angry” over the “injustice” being faced by people of color.

Michael Jordan, via statement He went on to voice his support for the protestors, saying “we have had enough.” Michael Jordan, via statement He then called for “peaceful expressions,” urging people to use their “unified voice” to be a part of the “solution.” Michael Jordan, via statement Jordan also directly expressed his sympathy for Floyd’s family and the “countless others” that have been killed by “racism and injustice.” Michael Jordan, via statement