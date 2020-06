Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 03:21s - Published 36 minutes ago Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters In audio of a leaked call with governors, President Donald Trump encouraged states to “dominate” protesters by force and put them in jail for ten years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources [Audio] Trump Calls Protesters ‘Terrorists’ in Call to Governors President Trump, in a call with governors, said they would look like “jerks” if they did not...

NYTimes.com - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Ani RT @IGD_News: As the National Guard opens fire on protesters and curfews are put in place in many cities, leaked audio shows Trump calling… 13 minutes ago